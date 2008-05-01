Low Tech Giz Tips: Water Cooled Laptop Stand

Not all the tech we buy needs to be brand new and manufactured specifically to fit our needs. With a little ingenuity and cheapness, you can rig up common household objects to do the job just as well. Here's an example of such a thing, using a US$6 hot water bottle as a laptop stand for your lap instead of buying regular ones five times as much. It keeps your thighs away from the burning laptop and cools both it and your legs at the same time. Very useful for a smoldering summer day. Careful that it doesn't spring a leak though. [Hot Water Bottle via Digital Composting]