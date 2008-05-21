Logitech Adds to Pure-Fi Speaker Range With Bluetooth Mobile Version

Logitech's Pure-Fi Mobile will apparently "transform your low-fidelity mobile-phone audio into high-fidelity, stereophonic sound." You leave your mobile phone in your pocket while streaming music over Bluetooth to the speaker module, using A2DP protocol for higher-fidelity sound. With four speakers it should be able to pump out an appreciable volume, and it also has dual mics (one for ambient cancellation, one voice) so works as a speakerphone too. There's also a standard line-in jack for lower-tech connectivity and its rechargeable batteries will give 12 hours of tunes, with USB power as backup if that's not enough. Available June for US$149.99. Full press release below.

May 20, 2008 04:00

Keep Your Phone in Your Pocket: Listen to Your Mobile-Phone Music on Logitech's New Wireless Speakers

Logitech Introduces Pure-Fi Mobile Speaker System

FREMONT, Calif. —(Business Wire)— May. 20, 2008 To transform your low-fidelity mobile-phone audio into high-fidelity, stereophonic sound — wirelessly — Logitech (SWX:LOGN)(NASDAQ:LOGI) today announced the Logitech(R) Pure-Fi Mobile(TM) speaker system. Soon you can be listening to your favourite tunes on your mobile phone — even when your phone is in your pocket.

"Millions of people now use a mobile phone to listen to music. If you're one of those people, now you can toss your ear buds aside and pump up the volume," said Mark Schneider, vice president and general manager of Logitech's audio business unit. "So when you're at a party, at the park, or just hanging out at home, your mobile-phone music will always sound great when you use the Pure-Fi Mobile speaker system."

If you have a mobile phone that uses Bluetooth(R) wireless technology with the Advanced Audio Distribution (A2DP) profile, you can stream stereo audio through the compact Pure-Fi Mobile speaker system — up to 33 feet away from your phone. And thanks to the 2-inch high-excursion drivers and dual 2-inch pressure drivers, your mobile-phone music will fill your home, your car or your office with articulate bass and smooth treble.

You can also use Pure-Fi Mobile as a wireless speakerphone. It features two built-in mics — one to pick up vocal nuances and the other to monitor and block unwanted background noise. And you won't need to even pick up the phone — the call-answer and call-end controls on the top of the speakers let you accept or end calls.

When you're ready to hit the road, toss Pure-Fi Mobile into your suitcase, backpack or car and enjoy music wherever you go. The compact, one-piece speaker system comes with a protective case that can also carry charging cables. So you don't unexpectedly lose power, the rechargeable batteries give you approximately 12 hours of playing time as well as a battery-life indicator. Plus, if the batteries run low, just use the included power adaptor or mini-USB cable and keep on rockin'.

And if your favourite audio is on your PC, iPod(R) or other MP3 player, you can enjoy the rich sound of Pure-Fi Mobile by pairing it to your audio source via Bluetooth or by connecting it to the built-in 3.5 mm audio jack — instantly enhancing your listening experience.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech Pure-Fi Mobile speakers are expected to be available in the U.S. and Europe beginning in June. The suggested retail price in the U.S. is $149.99.