Lockheed's Multiple Kill Vehicle-L Missile Will Get All the MIRVs

Anti-missile systems have popped up often on Giz, but until now none of them have promised what Lockheed Martin's excellently-named Multiple Kill Vehicle-L will do: tackle all the threats inside an ICBM. Each ICBM contains a bunch of Multiple Independently targetable Reentry Vehicles, some containing genuine warheads, some dummies to confuse defence systems.

The new MKV-L will be able to take out an ICBM and all of its MIRVs long before they could do any damage, and Lockheed just announced an important milestone in its development: they've calibrated the infrared pathfinder seekers. These are the clever gizmos at the heart of the MKV-L that'll let it track those multiple targets. Next up: testing prototypes in the air and the lab, with an aim of in-operation date of 2017. [Cnet News]

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.
