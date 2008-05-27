Living With: The MacBook Air

Say hello to the first in a new series of quasi-regular reviews from Giz AU: we like to call it, "Living With".

Because, put simply, most reviews you get out there on the interwebs have come from the reviewer using a device for a few hours, maybe a couple of days before they pen their thoughts. And when it comes to gadgets, sometimes you need a bit longer to really come to grips with all the cool features, pesky bugs or even the whole purpose of the device in the first place.

And seeing as how I've been playing around with the MacBook Air for a couple of weeks now, I thought it would be a great place to start. Hopefully it will help you decide whether the MacBook Air is the notebook for you: