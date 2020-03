Hey, we just got one of those Livescribe Pulse Smartpens. You remember these, right? The Pulse is one of my favourite gadgets from the past year, because it'll do basic computing like math and translation via a paper UI. But more importantly for a reporter or student, or anyone who takes notes, it'll record voice notes that you can play back by clicking on the text you wrote at that moment. Pretty insane. More to come in a bit.