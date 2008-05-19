Light-Up LED Furniture is Sticky, Disco, But You Can Call It Stardust

This lightweight furniture by Meritalia is so light you can pick it up with one hand, and so light that you can probably read by it. Designed by Mario Bellini, and made of plastic "ravioli," the stuff often found in packaging, LEDs and inox wire, Stardust furniture can be used by the pool, in the pool (well, it says that on the fact sheet) as well as in the house. And I love the name—Stardust makes me think of all sorts of lovely things, such as Bowie, as well as one of the best french house tunes ever, Music Sounds Better With You.

[Meritalia via DVICE]