Lightning Review: The Plush Super Mario Star's Spiritual Effect

The Gadget: A plush star from Super Mario Brothers that plays the appropriate music when you touch it. Includes a goomba and a ? block.

The Price:

The Verdict: There's no reason to buy something as frivolous as a plush Super Mario Star that plays the actual theme; no reason unless you have a use for a dependable and non-habit forming instant 15-second boost in joy, endurance, morale and invincibility.

Bonus: Plus Question block with 1UP

AU: Maybe the US are missing this, but wouldn't this be a great gift for a child? Educating them on the joys of retro gaming and giving them a safety blanket-like toy at the same time?

[Thinkgeek Mario Plus Toys]