How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Lightning Review: Sony Ericsson W890i Walkman Phone (Great, No Nonsense, Candybar Phone)

The Gadget: The Sony Ericsson W890i is a slim, Walkman-branded follow-up to the W880i. It offers up Walkman Player 3.0, a 3.2 megapixel camera and Sony's great UI, all in a candybar form factor that doesn't dominate the pocket. While this is currently a Europe-only product, Sony Ericsson phones tend to wash up in the US eventually.

sony ew890 phone asony ew890 phone a1sony ew890 phone a2sony ew890 phone a3sony ew890 phone a4sony ew890 phone a5

Trending Stories Right Now

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles