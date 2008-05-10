How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Lightning Review: Olympus TP-7 Mobile Phone Recording Mic

The Gadget: This olympus microphone plugs into a recorder and your ear, recording whatever you hear. That makes it perfect for recording mobile phone interviews, which traditional telephone voice recorder setups meant for landlines can't.

The Price: US$18

The Verdict: Perfect for journalists, lawyers and students. Comes with different soft earpieces and jack adapters. I love it. Sound quality of the recordings is as you hear it, which is to say as good as your mobile phone delivers. If you're recording by mobile phone using a native app, that's going to be better, though.

