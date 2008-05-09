Lightning Review: Denon DHT-FS3 Soundbar and Sub

The Gadget: A soundbar by one of my favourite A/V companies that includes a sub. It is one of the rare soundbars NOT to block your TV if mounted on the same table. Processes DTS and Dolby surround through optical and coax and stereo inputs (But no HDMI). The sub draws power off the main unit at 40 watts, and the six 3-inch drivers get 22-watts each. It comes with a glow in the dark universal remote.

The Price: US$1200

The Verdict:And again, it's very valuable that this bar does not block the screen. The piano black finish is great. And it's loud, like all Denon gear, although the bass gets a little cloudy at high volume. What's sad is that this expensive set up does not do any sort of cool sonar-like bouncing of soundbeams off walls like the YSP series by Yamaha. (See below.) So, you get good wide imaging, but you can definitely tell the sound is coming from the centre bar. Nor does it have a mic for room calibration. (All the delay and room settings are done on the little LCD.) What's more, with so few inputs, you'll either have to rig the sound to output from your TV, or switch your sources often. But with no HDMI or pass through, you'd better check if your TV has an output before even considering this unit. All in all, that's academic. With less than great surround presentation, I'd recommend you try the YSP line from Yamaha (even if that means you have to cough up for a sub and wall mount or block some of your TV.)

