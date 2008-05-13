LightCap Transforms Cancer Into Neat Lantern

For those among us not afraid of mosquitoes or Bisphenol A, the LightCap 200 is a solar-powered LED light that screws onto 2" water bottles (like those from Nalgene), transforming them into lanterns. Just 75 grams heavy and weatherproof (...though "waterproof" might have been more reassuring), the US$20 LightCap seems like a practical way to reduce the load of your camping gear while still reining over wildlife as its technological master. Plus, drop it into a bottle of Gatorade and you've got yourself a party light. [Sol Lightvia OhGizmo!]