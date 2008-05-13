LightCap Transforms Cancer Into Neat Lantern

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

For those among us not afraid of mosquitoes or Bisphenol A, the LightCap 200 is a solar-powered LED light that screws onto 2" water bottles (like those from Nalgene), transforming them into lanterns. Just 75 grams heavy and weatherproof (...though "waterproof" might have been more reassuring), the US$20 LightCap seems like a practical way to reduce the load of your camping gear while still reining over wildlife as its technological master. Plus, drop it into a bottle of Gatorade and you've got yourself a party light. [Sol Lightvia OhGizmo!]

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

