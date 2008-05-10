Light Bags LoJack Your Handbag With GPS

Get a load of this racket. A company called Marilyn Light Bag has developed a series of purses equipped with a GPS tracker in the event that it is lost or stolen. A device, the product page claims, can not be deactivated by a thief. The real kicker here is that the first two months of GPS monitoring are free, with a US$15 charge for each month thereafter. So, essentially you are paying for your purse in perpetuity—all in the hopes that you might be able to recover the bag if it should ever vanish (but the contents may be another story). Prices start at US$30. [Lightsbag via Shiny Shiny via Popgadget via Ubergizmo]