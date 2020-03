This isn't the first round LCD display to show up on the radar, but LG claims that their new 6-inch elliptical and 1.4-inch circular-shaped LCDs are largest in the world. Both versions are capable of displaying up to 262,000 colours with a near 160 degree viewing angle, which could prove useful in devices like photo frames, instrument panels, watches, mobile phones, and gaming devices—but anyone hoping for a cute display for their PC may have to wait a while longer. [LG]