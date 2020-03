This modded LEGO Star Wars Clone Trooper is the best use of a light-emitting diode since my LED-based Lava shot glasses, Philips Living Colours lamp, and psychedelic bath tub rubber ducky (which work extremely well combined.) The process of adding the LED is fairly easy, as you can see in the gallery.

Someone must give the LED treatment to artoo, threepio and Jeff Vader, pronto.

It never gets old (and it's Friday.) [Star Wars Crafts]