LED Plane Is More Like An R/C Comet

Flying an R/C plane in the darkness of night can be a difficult proposition. That is, until you add 150 LED lights to the hollows of the plane's fuselage and wings. The creator tells us the brightest model consumes 75W of lighting electricity and is "painfully bright at night." Irreversible cornea damage has never been so much fun! To see a video of the plane in-flight, hit the jump.

Make sure to watch the second half of the clip to catch a pretty remarkable reflection as the plane skims over the water. [CastleCreations]