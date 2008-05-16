How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

LED Gloves Demonstrate the Future of Tacky Manicures

We don't know what the future holds...(OK, we totally do because Gizmodo owns a time machine on review loan that's embargoed for, somewhat ironically, after the world has ended). But anyway, in the future before the world has ended, expect to see something like these LED gloves that will add a touch of hooker to your otherwise humdrum life (staring at a white wall for eight hours daily while robots take care of our infrastructure). Buy them now before inflation skyrockets the price past US$45. [Lux et Deco via technabob]

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

