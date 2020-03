The Boy Genius managed to get his paws on some exclusive shots of the upcoming Palm Treo 850. The details are scant, but he does say that it'll have a 400 MHz processor and 100MB of RAM. As for more pertinent details such as carrier, date and price, well, just be happy with the picture. Those deets will come soon enough. Hit the jump for a comparison shot of its thickness next to a BlackBerry 8800.

[Boy Genius Report]