Following the leak of Sidekick Gekko screenshots, the guys at Hiptop3 have snagged some pages of the manual. Besides confirming the 2MP camera with video recording, the blurb about being "highly customisable" is a bit more clear: Custom shells, so you can dandy up your phone any way you like (obviously for $$$). Check out the page about swapping out shells below, or head over to Hiptop3 to pore over the whole set.

