More photos have emerged of Motorola's upcoming ZN5, and apparently suggest that the 5-megapixel camera is in fact a Kodak-built unit. The photos look pretty genuine, and certainly tally with the images leaked in April, so what else can we tell from them? The phone looks to be fairly slim, has a curious almost "buttonless" keypad, a purple camera shortcut key and a xenon flash alongside the autofocus camera unit. Could this compete with the likes of Sony's Cybershot camera phones, and help dig Motorola out of its current mess? Check out the gallery to see more, including a photo supposedly taken with it and a screenshot that suggests the camera can shoot in RAW format. [KeySJ.com via Reg hardware]
Leaked Photos of Motorola ZN5 Suggest Kodak Camera Partnership
Trending Stories Right Now
How Humanity Could Last Forever
Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.