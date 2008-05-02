Leaked Photos of Motorola ZN5 Suggest Kodak Camera Partnership

More photos have emerged of Motorola's upcoming ZN5, and apparently suggest that the 5-megapixel camera is in fact a Kodak-built unit. The photos look pretty genuine, and certainly tally with the images leaked in April, so what else can we tell from them? The phone looks to be fairly slim, has a curious almost "buttonless" keypad, a purple camera shortcut key and a xenon flash alongside the autofocus camera unit. Could this compete with the likes of Sony's Cybershot camera phones, and help dig Motorola out of its current mess? Check out the gallery to see more, including a photo supposedly taken with it and a screenshot that suggests the camera can shoot in RAW format. [KeySJ.com via Reg hardware]