Laptop Pillows Are Expensively Cool For Your Thigh Hairs

Laptop coolers are great for cooling down your machine on a desk with their fans and heat-conductive surfaces, but placing those on your thighs is just asking for sore muscles. These laptop pillows from Intelligent Forms, however, are pillows, which means they're soft enough to keep on your lap for an extended period.

These come in three flavors, Log, Button and Terrapin—we prefer the log—and will cost $160 US/CDN when it's eventually released. This seems like a Canada-first deal, so the rest of us will have to wait a little bit to get our turn. Still, $160 seems really steep even if it includes shipping. We rarely say this, because it's true for just about every manufactured product, but you could build your own for much cheaper. [Intelligent Forms]