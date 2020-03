How will we play tennis in 2083? From the looks of things, Lacoste believes we will be in a virtual room with collapsible rackets and cool looking robotic suits. Although, I have to admit that the video after the break portrays it as more like a futuristic version of racquetball to me—but either way, it is a sport I could definitely get into.



[Lacoste via Techpin via Gearfuse]