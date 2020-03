Lacie has updated its external d2 Blu-ray burner to write at 4x speeds, twice as fast as its predecessor. The BD drive supports 25 or 50 GB BD-R and BD-RE discs, as well as multiple DVD and CD formats. In addition, the aluminium alloy case has been redesigned by Neil Poulton, giving it a more simple and appealing look. The d2 has both Firewire 400 and USB 2.0 connections, and is available now for as low as US$650. [Lacie via Gizmag]