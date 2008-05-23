La Fresh "Tech Pack" Towlettes For Gadget Germ Killing and Impromptu Geek Showers

We have all heard the horror stories about how our keyboards are dirtier than our toilet seats and how nasty germs build up on our mobile phones. If that is a concern for you, La Fresh is unveiling a new Teck Pack germ killing kit for gadgets. Each kit comes with 4 Wet and Dry Screen Cleaning towelette duo-packets as well as 3 Lens Cleaning and 3 Anti-Bacterial towelettes. And since we all know that hygiene can sometimes take a back seat to the computer, you could probably spare a few for an impromptu shower. Not bad for US$10. Available starting on May 27th. [La Fresh via Crave]