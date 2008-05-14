Kodak Photo Frames Come Pre-Loaded With Pics (Yours, Dummy)

While we recognise that digital photo frames are at the least tech's spammiest product, and at the most a sure sign of the Apocalypse, Kodak has come up with a very good idea for its frames: 100 pre-loaded photos. And not just generic mountainscapes and shots of strangers posing on beaches, either. When you order your frame, you select 100 uploaded pics from your account in the Kodak Gallery, and they are saved to an SD card that ships with the frame. This has one very obvious implication: Giving a frame as a.gift is no longer like assigning homework. Besides, 100 pics should take care of Grandma for at least 3-5 weeks. I have to hand it to Kodak for this one—it's not a bad idea at all. [Kodak]