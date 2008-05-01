Kickstart: Blackberry's First Flip Phone

This fine piece of flip phone is Blackberry's very first clamshell, codenamed Kickstart. It's not overly attractive—it's got a RAZR-esque silhouette. The inside is Pearly, with a trackball and SureType keyboard. Boy Genius says that the internal LCD is "decent looking," but the shot of the external has a weird sheen over it, so it's hard to tell there. Sort of an odd choice from RIM, I think—was there an untapped demand for a flip Blackberry? No other specs, but expect it by the end of the year. Profile shot after the jump or hit BGR for the full five. [BGR]