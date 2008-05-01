Kickstart: Blackberry's First Flip Phone

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

This fine piece of flip phone is Blackberry's very first clamshell, codenamed Kickstart. It's not overly attractive—it's got a RAZR-esque silhouette. The inside is Pearly, with a trackball and SureType keyboard. Boy Genius says that the internal LCD is "decent looking," but the shot of the external has a weird sheen over it, so it's hard to tell there. Sort of an odd choice from RIM, I think—was there an untapped demand for a flip Blackberry? No other specs, but expect it by the end of the year. Profile shot after the jump or hit BGR for the full five. [BGR]

