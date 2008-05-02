JVC Makes First Super Hi-Vision Display, 16 Times Full HD Resolution

JVC's new Direct-Drive Image Light Amplifier for projectors has a staggering 8192 x 4320 resolution—that's 35 megapixels, or around 16 times more than full HD. In fact, JVC is saying the little single-device reflective liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) imager has the highest resolution in the world, and the first to enable projectors to produce "Super Hi-Vision" images. The technology behind it has been worked on since 2003, refining the pixel count and contrast upwards with each generation. Last year JVC made a 1.27-inch 4096 x 2400 version, which went on sale in a projector in February 2008. So does this mean we'll see the new 1.75-inch, 20,000:1 version in projectors soon? Very likely, but we expect you'll find it in professional projector gear, rather than for your home. [Akihabaranews]