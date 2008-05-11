Justin Timberlake Presents New MTV Reality Show Called "The Phone"

Hey, Justin Timberlake here. Just checking to see if you senoritas are n*sync with my plans to bring sexy back to reality television. Next season, MTV's going to rock your body with a new reality game show called "The Phone," to be executive-produced by yours truly. Here's the premise:

Each episode will begin with two hidden cell phones ringing at opposite ends of a major city. Contestants who answer the phones will get to go on a timed mission for a cash prize. While they're racing through the city, a helicopter will track their every move. Kind of like that scene in the Bourne Ultimatum where Matt Damon's trying to get that journalist dude to follow his instructions—but sexy. Also nobody's going to get their heads blown off.

What? You think this sounds unbelievably lame? You're not lovin' it? Well buddy, cry me a river, because last time I checked, I was Justin Timberlake and you weren't. I get to do things like make out with Scarlett Johansson and have four mobile phone channels devoted to my life. I think I would be the king of knowing what's lame and what's not. Where is the love, man? God, you guys are such dicks (in a box). [Reuters]