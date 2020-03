Hi guys. John Mayer here. When I'm not busy submitting Apple Problem Reports and banging two supermodels at once, I write songs. I know, you probably haven't heard them lately except at Apple events, but don't you know how I get those gigs? That's right, I call people. I call people two at a time with a technique I pioneered called the DoubleDouche. I'm busy, people. Two phones, two ears, two headsets. Believe it.