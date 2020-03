The Iron Man movie may have short-changed Tony Stark's legendary drinking problem, but Jin Saotome really captures the essence of his addiction with this boozed up version of our favourite party loving superhero. However, Saotome's brilliant work is not confined to parody figures alone. As you can see from the gallery below, he brings a lot to the table. Hit the Wired link to check out more of his custom figures. [Wired]