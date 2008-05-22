Jet-Powered Batmobile is the Flattest Car Ever

This crazy, crazy "Flatmobile" is going to enter the Guinness books as the flattest vehicle ever. How flat is it? Nineteen inches. I think that's about how flat we'd be if we laid on our backs (depending on what's on our minds and what we ate for lunch). Not only is this Batmobile-like contraption dangerous, it's extremely dangerous—creator Perry Watkins shoved a gas turbine jet engine on the butt. It's also supposedly street legal, but we wouldn't want to be in it during a rollover. Or when the jet turbine catches fire because the AFTERBURNER FAILED. See that video after the jump. [Flatmobile via Nexus 404]