John Nilsson is the man behind the jDome, an invention that will give gamers a massive 180-degree field of vision instead of the usual 15 to 20 degrees they get from their monitors. All you do is put the jDome in front of a projector, mirror the image in the projector, change the Field of View and you're good to go. Nilsson's already patented his idea, and he's looking for donations to get the jDome into production—he reckons it will cost between US$125 and US$200. [jDome]