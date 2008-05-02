Japanese Somela Fast Dehydrator Sucks Water From Clothes With Your Help

Many people in Japan and other parts of Asia forego dryers in favour of just hanging out their clothes on a line. Whether it's for space conservation (quite likely) or out of habit, people there don't seem to be big on dryers. This Somela Fast Dehydrator, on the other hand, seems to be a quick and fairly easy way of drying your clothes in a trash can-sized appliance. It takes 3-5 minutes per article, but you need to hold onto the clothes while the dehydrator does its thing, so it's more suited for that one piece of clothing you need to wear "RIGHT NOW BECAUSE IT'S MY LUCKY SHIRT OMG WHY DID YOU WASH IT YOU KNEW I HAD TO WEAR IT TODAY" to work than doing your whole load. [Rakuten via DVICE]