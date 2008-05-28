Japanese Make World's Smallest One-Man Helicopter (Can Fit Three Tom Cruises, Two Brian Lams)

A Japanese company called Gen Corporation has created what people are calling the world's smallest one-man helicopter, capable of flying 50km/h and weighs (by itself) 75kg. As you can see from the photo, it's probably the world's most dangerous helicopter too, as the man has barely any piping to stand on and barely any seat to sit on. Then again, if GTA4 has taught us anything, using a helicopter is the easiest and fastest way to travel, and is useful for locating pigeons and flying under bridges for achievements. [Telegraph]