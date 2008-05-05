Japan Gets Batman Bust With Batman Begins Blu-Ray Set

On July 23, Japan will get their chance to own Batman Begins on Blu-ray—about two weeks after it's released in the U.S. But while our.gift set edition comes with story boards, script pages and a US$7.50 movie credit towards Dark Knight, our friends in the Land of the Rising Sun get a 25 cm high bust. Where's MY bust, Warner Entertainment? Why can't I get a miniature rendition of Christian Bale's hooded face to stare at me stoically from my mantle? I may not be Japanese, but I like creepy stuff too! The regular Blu-Ray will be around US$47, the gift set edition is about US$180.[AV Watch]