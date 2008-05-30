How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Wired Senior Editor Nick Thompson was on the Today Show this morning talking about why the N95 and iPhone are the best high-end phones and the RAZR is the best cheap phone. OK, fair enough. Unfortunately for Nick, when he dropped the RAZR to the floor to demonstrate its durability, it ended up getting destroyed in the process. It's a sound and sight I'm sure many of you former RAZR owners are familiar with. Well, I guess it proved your point, Nick: the RAZR is cheap. Very cheap. [Boing Boing Gadgets]

