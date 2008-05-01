iTunes to Carry Movies on DVD-Release Date

It seems that Apple is about to go nose-to-nose with Walmart in the playground. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the company is poised to announce a deal with a bunch of studios to sell new releases on iTunes the same day as the movies' release on DVD.

The studios thought to have signed on Apple's dotted line include Fox, Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros., Paramount, Universal, Sony Pictures, Lionsgate and New Line—all of whom have a rental deal with iTunes. Smaller houses, such as Magnolia and Image Entertainment are included, but MGM is out of the picture.

Most at risk from the news is, undoubtedly, Wal-Mart. Apple has already usurped the retail giant this year as the number one seller of music. Amazon and Microsoft, with their respective operations, Unbox and XBox Live Marketplace, are also expected to be affected. [Yahoo!]