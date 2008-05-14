It's Just Kinda Neat: Interactive Colour Cube

The Interactive Colour Cube doesn't do anything per se, other than change colour based upon its angle of rotation. Three accelerometers each control a different axis (X, Y, and Z) which directly correlate with either a red, blue or green set of internal LEDs (that "float" in a cube within the cube). The result is a logical, dynamic light show as you rotate the device. Here's a clip:

And while it's certainly an interesting piece, there has to be a real-world use for the concept, no? I mean, other than productivity-waster. [via technabob]