It's a Glovephone!

Ring ring. "Hello?"

"Hi."

"Who is this?"

"Glovephone."

The Glovephone is sadly just a concept. Connecting via Bluetooth to your handset, the Glovephone is meant for extreme weather conditions and rescue workers. There's even an emergency button for if you find yourself injured with limited mobility.

We just love the clever placement of the speaker and microphone—who would have thought that the Glovephone could actually be an excellent idea?

And as our own Kit Eaton points out, the glove phones 911 automatically in the case of a fist fight. Well, that, or just a bunch of random numbers connecting you anywhere in the world. We're sure someone will pick up. [nikoladesign]