Italy's iPhone to Have Two Carriers: The End of Exclusivity?

Following Vodafone's announcement that it would be bringing the iPhone to ten more countries, including Italy, Telecom Italia issued its own short and sweet press release: "Telecom Italia announced today it has signed a deal with Apple to bring the iPhone to Italy later this year." So that's two separate companies laying claim to the Italian release of the iPhone, which sounds like the end of Apple's exclusivity deal to us. There are even rumours that a third Italian carrier is thinking about it: "evaluating the market opportunity," as Wind's website puts it. Dare we hope that this news also implies unlocked iPhones? [Gadget Lab]