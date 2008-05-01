Israeli Military Guardian Vehicle is Like the Batmobile Without Batman Driving

Other than taking obvious influences from the Tumbler from Batman Begins, this Israeli Guardium unmanned patrol shares more in common with the iRobot PackBot than Batman's roof-hopping car. The Guardium can either be self-controlled or steered by an operator miles away, and is loaded with cameras, night-vision sensors and machine guns. Unlike the PackBot, which demands that a human be in the loop at all times, the Guardium can be autonomous if the need arises. Let's just hope its programming is really, really good and it doesn't go off killing because it thought it saw a ghost. [Fox News via NewLaunches]