Is Via's OpenBook the Next (Little) Big Thing in UMPCs?

Last week, we sat down with Via to take a look at the reference design they're hoping will be the standard for UMPCs over the next year: the OpenBook. While the raw horsepower inside (their C7 and VX800 chips) isn't next gen (though it'll run XP, Vista Basic or Linux), Via is pushing it as the "most connected" low-cost, low-power UMPC to date, with the mobile broadband of your choice (WiMax, HSDPA or EV-DO), three USB ports, and a 4-in-1 card reader (also, it has not one, but two webcams).