Engadget got their hands on a Helio Ocean 2 shot, and it looks quite similar to the sketch we saw on the FCC site a while back. If this is it, it's still rounded and dual-sliding like the first, but supposedly has various upgrades like a 3-megapixel camera, 1GB internal storage, 30FPS video recording and a touch-sensitive D-Pad. We're not sure how we feel about that touch sensitive part—most TS D-Pads we've used have been kinda awful—but we can't wait for the final version. [Engadget Mobile]