And Lo, it came to pass that, after the blessed angel RIM announced the arrival of the BlackBerry 9000, pointing its followers to a May 12 launch, there came a tumultous cacophony of sound from the masses, who wanted to know if the smartphone was going to get a catchier name, like its sisters, Pearl, and Curve. And the angel RIM paused for a moment and said, "Verily, I say unto you that, from henceforth it shall be known as Bold." And with wailing and gnashing of teeth, the followers rent their garments and, smiting their breasts, said, "Bloody Norah, that sounds more like a washing detergent." [Crackberry]