Is ESPN's Remote Truly "The Ultimate?"

ESPN is making a bid for your father's day gift giving dollar with their new "Ultimate Remote." So what kind of features have made ESPN cocky enough to refer to it as the be-all-and-end-all of universal remotes? For starters, it can manage your "home theatre components, set top boxes and IP equipment with intuitive "location-free" setup and one-handed operation, using a standard wireless connection."

The Ultimate Remote can also deliver one-touch access to Internet content like an electronic program guide (EPG) for TV listings, a weather widget, internet browsing, email and text messaging. Admittedly, that is a pretty formidable list of features—but whether it surpasses the best of what Logitech has to offer is up to you. The ESPN Ulltimate Remote is available now for US$300. [Amazon via PR Newswire and ESPN]

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

