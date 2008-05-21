Is ESPN's Remote Truly "The Ultimate?"

ESPN is making a bid for your father's day gift giving dollar with their new "Ultimate Remote." So what kind of features have made ESPN cocky enough to refer to it as the be-all-and-end-all of universal remotes? For starters, it can manage your "home theatre components, set top boxes and IP equipment with intuitive "location-free" setup and one-handed operation, using a standard wireless connection."

The Ultimate Remote can also deliver one-touch access to Internet content like an electronic program guide (EPG) for TV listings, a weather widget, internet browsing, email and text messaging. Admittedly, that is a pretty formidable list of features—but whether it surpasses the best of what Logitech has to offer is up to you. The ESPN Ulltimate Remote is available now for US$300. [Amazon via PR Newswire and ESPN]