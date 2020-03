We know way better than to actually buy this 1:6 scale Iron Man "Fine Art Statue" that is coming this September, but we can't help but ogle a bit. The model is a tiny replica of the Mark III armour according to Marvel's specifications, and it will feature an LED-powered Unibeam, along with glowing LED eyes and Repulsor Ray palms. We hope you understand what we mean when we say that this thing isn't worth US$179.99, but it's totally worth US$179.99. [Entertainment Earth via Nerd Approved]