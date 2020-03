The iRiver Spinn, which we saw back at CES, is finally getting a release date. It'll be available in August in the UK in 4, 8 and 16GB models. It'll have Flash support plus a 3D graphics chip to give its UI a little more flashiness, but its analogue controls will still be present, as will its 3.2-inch 480x272 screen. No US date yet, but the fact that it was shown at CES makes us believe there's a US release due some time. If not, there's always Fedex. [Crave UK]