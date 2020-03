This is… weird. Apparently, in the upcoming Metal Gear Solid 4 (never heard of it), you can have a fifth-gen iPod in your inventory for some reason. Also, there appears to be a girl using a Sony Ericsson W62S flip phone as well. I'm hoping you can kill guards by jamming the iPod into their throats, but I'm not holding out hope. Hit the jump for a couple more screenshots of the sweet, sweet product placement in action.

