iPhone World Map Charts Jobs' Giant Game Of Risk

It's tough to keep track of the iPhone's slow global release, so one Apple fan assembled all the data into one easy to read map. If the country is red, then they either have the iPhone or will be getting it this winter. (Note: Switzerland, Spain and Poland are still just rumoured, not official).

It's like one of those pandemic maps from the movies. You see the military general plotting two little red dots. Then four. Then eight. And then, all of the sudden, the dots have covered the general's body, spewing puss across the room in all directions. [Apple 2.0]