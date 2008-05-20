iPhone Windows Vista Skin Makes Steve Jobs Cry Tears of Blood

Best, worst or most hilarious iPhone skin ever? VistaPerfection 2.0 is a complete Windows Vista skin for the iPhone with over 90 icons, wallpapers, a dock, sound effects and everything else Vista like the Sidebar and Start menu. I'm not sure why anyone would do this to their iPhone, but be warned, since it's not on Installer yet (soon), the process ain't exactly painless, requiring Jailbreak, SSH access and SummerBoard. Full instructions at the link—send us pictures if you're ballsy enough to do this. It's not so we can laugh at you, honest.

[Modmyifone via Just Another iPhone Blog via Technabob]