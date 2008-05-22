iPhone vs. BlackBerry Bold: The Side-by-Side Photos and Video

The 3G iPhone and the BlackBerry Bold are two of the most buzzed-about phones due out this year. And while we don't have any shots of the new iPhone, it's a safe assumption that it won't look all that much different than the current model. With that in mind, the folks from The iPhone Blog have taken a bunch of comparison shots and some video of the Bold and the iPhone together, showing us just how the two compare. Hey, I didn't realise the BlackBerry had a keyboard and the iPhone didn't! You learn something new every day. Hit the jump for the unsurprisingly-biased yet in-depth video and follow the source link at the bottom for the large gallery.



[The iPhone Blog]