How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

iPhone vs. BlackBerry Bold: The Side-by-Side Photos and Video

The 3G iPhone and the BlackBerry Bold are two of the most buzzed-about phones due out this year. And while we don't have any shots of the new iPhone, it's a safe assumption that it won't look all that much different than the current model. With that in mind, the folks from The iPhone Blog have taken a bunch of comparison shots and some video of the Bold and the iPhone together, showing us just how the two compare. Hey, I didn't realise the BlackBerry had a keyboard and the iPhone didn't! You learn something new every day. Hit the jump for the unsurprisingly-biased yet in-depth video and follow the source link at the bottom for the large gallery.


[The iPhone Blog]

Trending Stories Right Now

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles